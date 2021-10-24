Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Holdings Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of Cass Information Systems worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $603.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.84. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.63.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

