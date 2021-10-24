Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Sells $168,175.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,500 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $168,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $247,908.54.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $62.73 on Friday. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.09 million. Analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 22.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 90.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 80,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $1,883,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $1,323,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after acquiring an additional 528,696 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSTL. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.83.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

