CCUniverse Market Capitalization Reaches $18,258.46 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $18,258.46 and approximately $50.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003925 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007149 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000157 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (CRYPTO:UVU) is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars.

