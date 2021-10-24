CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OTGLY. VTB Capital lowered shares of CD Projekt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CD Projekt from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CD Projekt has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $13.19.

OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $11.61 on Thursday. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $31.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.77.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

