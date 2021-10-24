CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will post $5.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for CDW’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.33 billion and the highest is $5.36 billion. CDW reported sales of $4.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full year sales of $20.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.35 billion to $20.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.20 billion to $21.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock worth $18,080,649. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDW. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 69.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 151.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 4.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,944,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in CDW by 6.1% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 10,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $191.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.59. CDW has a 1 year low of $117.02 and a 1 year high of $203.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

