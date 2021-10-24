Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $14.400. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY22 guidance to $15.00 EPS.

Celanese stock opened at $168.48 on Friday. Celanese has a 52-week low of $109.14 and a 52-week high of $172.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day moving average of $156.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Celanese will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $171.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celanese stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,342 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Celanese worth $60,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

