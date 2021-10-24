Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 19,978 shares.The stock last traded at $6.10 and had previously closed at $6.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $529.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 143,420 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

