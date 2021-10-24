CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,292 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of CGI worth $48,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $92.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.58 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

