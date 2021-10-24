ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 19.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,646,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 263,065 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of ChannelAdvisor worth $40,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $449,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 648,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after buying an additional 204,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $26.80 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $29.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.52 million, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 0.82.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $41.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECOM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

ChannelAdvisor Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM).

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.