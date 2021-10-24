Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 308,407 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,407 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $606,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 319.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TROW. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

Shares of TROW opened at $206.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.84. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.94 and a 52 week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

