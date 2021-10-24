Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $485.28 Million Stock Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,271,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,557 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $485,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 6.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 50.9% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,720,000 after buying an additional 392,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 312.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,948,000 after purchasing an additional 380,915 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 26.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,611,000 after purchasing an additional 278,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 105.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 522,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,415,000 after purchasing an additional 268,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $433.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $376.41 and a 200 day moving average of $381.38. The stock has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.01 and a 12 month high of $435.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $468.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.36.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

