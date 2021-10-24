Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $529.40 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,118,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 69,739 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.31% of PPG Industries worth $529,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 199.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

Shares of PPG opened at $161.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.06 and its 200-day moving average is $164.84. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

