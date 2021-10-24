Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,746,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $662,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,256,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 46.4% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 98.9% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $520.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $432.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.19.

NYSE GS opened at $414.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $139.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $399.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.22. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.52 and a twelve month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

