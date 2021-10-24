Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $18,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,239,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,521,000 after acquiring an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,708,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,153,000 after purchasing an additional 46,540 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,449,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,076,000 after purchasing an additional 321,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,966,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,459,000 after purchasing an additional 542,862 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,697,000 after purchasing an additional 20,338 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHTR. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.29.

Charter Communications stock opened at $730.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $764.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $717.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $572.46 and a twelve month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

