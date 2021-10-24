Chimpion Price Tops $3.39 on Major Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $107.56 million and approximately $851,812.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can currently be bought for $3.39 or 0.00005619 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00049286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.20 or 0.00204214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00100980 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion . Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Buying and Selling Chimpion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.