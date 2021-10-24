Christopher Richard Anzalone Sells 50,000 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Stock

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Richard Anzalone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 15,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total value of $993,450.00.

NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $66.03 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.57 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.93.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 522.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 60,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 48,739 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 113,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 50,865 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 75,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 22,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 244,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,882,000 after buying an additional 55,214 shares in the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

