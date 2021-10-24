CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 429 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $651.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $658.50 and a 200-day moving average of $614.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.12 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total value of $1,632,351.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total transaction of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

