CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $13.34 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock opened at $572.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $624.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $564.22. The company has a market capitalization of $61.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REGN shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $831.00 to $842.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $692.41.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.49, for a total transaction of $56,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total transaction of $30,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 937,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,546,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

