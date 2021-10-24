CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $15.76 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMB opened at $133.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.68 and a 200-day moving average of $134.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $144.44.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.31.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares in the company, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

