CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 250,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $11,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 789.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $40.48 and a 1-year high of $52.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.96.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

