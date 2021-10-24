CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,783 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $374.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $369.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.48. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $266.97 and a 1-year high of $382.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.414 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.