CIBC Lowers Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) to Neutral

CIBC lowered shares of Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $36.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$47.00 to C$42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.00.

Get Interfor alerts:

IFSPF stock opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.11. Interfor has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $39.00.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.