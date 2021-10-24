CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,557 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,071,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 198,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,857,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,566,000 after buying an additional 69,052 shares during the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

