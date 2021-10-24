CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,396,427 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $10,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,333 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 100,424 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 47,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.20.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Phillips 66 Partners’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.