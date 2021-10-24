CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $5.88 Million Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.74.

RSG stock opened at $133.27 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $133.38. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.44 and a 200 day moving average of $114.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

