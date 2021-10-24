CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,792 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,792 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $192.32 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $129.06 and a 1 year high of $193.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.89.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

