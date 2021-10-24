CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 835 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMI. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 22,473.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMI opened at $240.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.27.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

