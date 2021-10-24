Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,047 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cigna were worth $15,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $571,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Cigna by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 45,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,906,905 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,280,000 after buying an additional 162,410 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CI opened at $216.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.14 and a 200-day moving average of $230.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $160.37 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.19.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

