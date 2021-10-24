Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 125,000 SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.43% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 306.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 759,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 572,953 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $6,796,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,885,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 107.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition by 8.3% during the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 270,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHAC stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $9.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

