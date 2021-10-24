Cinctive Capital Management LP Invests $1.13 Million in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Outset Medical during the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

NASDAQ OM opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.63 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 170.05%. On average, analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, VP Nabeel Ahmed bought 1,000 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.13 per share, with a total value of $37,130.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,967.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $2,069,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,056 shares of company stock worth $6,446,583 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

