Cinctive Capital Management LP Makes New $2.06 Million Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 44,873 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $488,283,000 after buying an additional 10,334,260 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,862,000 after buying an additional 5,208,964 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after buying an additional 4,261,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after buying an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,564,000 after buying an additional 2,385,667 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $50.28 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.82.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 31.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.