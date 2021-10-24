Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,996 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,996 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.88.

NYSE WMT opened at $148.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $413.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $144.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.99.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,202,416 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,662,315 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.