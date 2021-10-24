Cinctive Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Cinctive Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13,056 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLAY. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth about $67,376,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,170.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 575,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,567,000 after acquiring an additional 530,219 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $15,992,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,661,000 after acquiring an additional 299,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 165,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $38.27 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -52.42, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 18.06% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $377.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 642.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

