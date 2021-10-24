Cinctive Capital Management LP Sells 87,532 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 70.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 87,532 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Innovative Portfolios bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Corning by 10.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Corning by 12.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 91,609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boit C F David bought a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research firms have commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

In related news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.