Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes $2.18 Million Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of uniQure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QURE. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in uniQure by 131.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure during the second quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $217,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $164,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,803 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QURE opened at $28.46 on Friday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 15.06 and a quick ratio of 15.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The firm had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

QURE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

