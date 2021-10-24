Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RH by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in RH by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:RH opened at $667.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $681.84 and its 200 day moving average is $667.69. RH has a fifty-two week low of $330.64 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
