Cipher Capital LP Acquires New Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RH by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in RH by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH opened at $667.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $681.84 and its 200 day moving average is $667.69. RH has a fifty-two week low of $330.64 and a fifty-two week high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.90 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

