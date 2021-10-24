Cipher Capital LP Acquires Shares of 12,972 Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its stake in Terminix Global by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 8,877,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,525,000 after buying an additional 61,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,526,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,171,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,038,000 after purchasing an additional 524,655 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,314,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,113,000 after purchasing an additional 275,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,106,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,090,000 after purchasing an additional 429,539 shares during the last quarter.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

NYSE:TMX opened at $41.04 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.88 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brett Ponton purchased 5,982 shares of Terminix Global stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.80.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.