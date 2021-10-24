Cipher Capital LP Grows Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 59,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COF. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.10.

NYSE COF opened at $167.84 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company has a market capitalization of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.21) EPS. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 305,524 shares of company stock valued at $49,663,550 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

