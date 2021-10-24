Cipher Capital LP Makes New $540,000 Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,266,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,641,000 after acquiring an additional 151,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,924,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,068,000 after buying an additional 553,497 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,359,000 after buying an additional 9,763,868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,800,000 after buying an additional 203,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,980,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,394,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GIS opened at $62.68 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Citigroup raised shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of General Mills from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $597,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,964 shares of company stock worth $3,224,438 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

