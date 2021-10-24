Cipher Capital LP Makes New $576,000 Investment in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OPCH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,454 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,378,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,672 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,257,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,802 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 179.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,761 shares during the period. 57.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

In other Option Care Health news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 97.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OPCH shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Further Reading: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.