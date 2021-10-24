Cipher Capital LP Makes New Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,019 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $652,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,642,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,718,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,135,135 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,203,176,000 after purchasing an additional 704,428 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,942,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,147,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,188,434,000 after acquiring an additional 724,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.90.

Shares of GM opened at $57.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $83.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average of $55.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

