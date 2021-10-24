Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 18,603 American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,718,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,097,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,208,000 after buying an additional 79,276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 73.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,401,000 after buying an additional 183,882 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,454,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $56,968.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955 in the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMH. Barclays began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.34.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 130.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.92. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $27.71 and a 1 year high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

