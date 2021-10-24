Cipher Capital LP Purchases Shares of 20,326 American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 68.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 903,244 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,898,000 after purchasing an additional 368,232 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $1,133,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $226,000.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,885. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,633 shares of company stock worth $1,305,920. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEO. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cfra downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.52. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.43.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 360.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

