Cipher Capital LP Takes Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 242.6% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 10,591,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,067,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,508,000 after purchasing an additional 238,693 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,826,000 after purchasing an additional 142,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $197,494,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 2.44. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.52) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175 in the last 90 days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.81.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

