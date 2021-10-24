Citigroup Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $220.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.
TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.48.
Shares of TSCO stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day moving average is $189.42. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
