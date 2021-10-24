Citigroup Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $220.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.66% from the stock’s current price.

TSCO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.48.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $208.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day moving average is $189.42. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $214.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $7,949,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

