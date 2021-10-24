Citigroup Inc. Decreases Position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Stevens lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 620,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after buying an additional 71,308 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,402,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 241.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 24,414 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 307,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,921,000 after buying an additional 11,995 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ITM opened at $50.88 on Friday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $52.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.73.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

