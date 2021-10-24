Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,828 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arbutus Biopharma were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.90.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABUS shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

