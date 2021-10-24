Citigroup Inc. Has $33,000 Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 60.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $810,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $795,000.

BBJP stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.44.

