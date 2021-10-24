Citigroup Inc. Has $38,000 Stock Holdings in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Byline Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Byline Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the period. 41.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BY stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.42 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $936.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.51 and its 200-day moving average is $23.32.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

BY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Hovde Group began coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $66,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $251,618.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

