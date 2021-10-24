Citigroup Inc. Invests $30,000 in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 78.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Establishment Labs by 40.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $661,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa Gersh sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.56, for a total transaction of $1,270,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $77.00 on Friday. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $88.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -83.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.19.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $31.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 19.78% and a negative return on equity of 29.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESTA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Establishment Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

